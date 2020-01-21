Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday announced a new coalition that will make "common sense" recommendations to amend the state's new criminal justice laws, which took effect Jan. 1.

The group will include county Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, leaders of each of the county's law enforcement unions along with the Nassau and Suffolk County sheriffs.

Curran, a Democrat, said she supports criminal justice reform but the state law needs changes.

She also said that, separately from the coalition, she planned to deliver a list of recommendations as early as this week.

"What we've seen is too much all at once," Curran said. " … We are here today as a coalition dedicated to letting our representatives in Albany know what we are seeing here on the ground, and how we believe this can be improved."

The new criminal justice laws eliminate cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felony charges and mandate an expedited timeline for investigators and prosecutors to share discovery evidence with defense counsel.

Backers say the cash bail system results in incarceration of low-income defendants based on their ability to pay.

Curran and other officials say the law lacks a provision to allow judges to decide whether individual defendants pose a public safety risk when released into the community while awaiting trial.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said the state law threatens to re-victimize crime victims because defendants are returned back into the community.

"We must do something. We must stand together and we must amend this legislation," Toulon said.

Nassau and Suffolk counties have allocated a total of more than $10 million to transition to the new law in their 2020 budgets.