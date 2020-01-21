TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Laura Curran announces push for 'common sense' changes to bail law

On Tuesday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a coalition to make recommendations to amend New York State's new criminal justice laws, specifically bail. Newsday reporter Candice Ferrette has the report. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @candiceferrette
Print

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Tuesday announced a new coalition that will make "common sense" recommendations to amend the state's new criminal justice laws, which took effect Jan. 1.

The group will include county Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, leaders of each of the county's law enforcement unions along with the Nassau and Suffolk County sheriffs. 

Curran, a Democrat, said she supports criminal justice reform but the state law needs changes.

She also said that, separately from the coalition, she planned to deliver a list of recommendations as early as this week.

"What we've seen is too much all at once," Curran said. " … We are here today as a coalition dedicated to letting our representatives in Albany know what we are seeing here on the ground, and how we believe this can be improved."

The new criminal justice laws  eliminate cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felony charges and mandate an expedited timeline for investigators and prosecutors to share discovery evidence with defense counsel. 

Backers say the cash bail system results in incarceration of low-income defendants based on their ability to pay.

Curran and other officials say the law lacks a provision to allow judges to decide whether individual defendants pose a public safety risk when released into the community while awaiting trial.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said the state law threatens to re-victimize crime victims because defendants are returned back into the community.

"We must do something. We must stand together and we must amend this legislation," Toulon said. 

Nassau and Suffolk counties have allocated a total of more than $10 million to transition to the new law in their 2020 budgets.

Candice Ferrette poses for an employee headshot at

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Hector Castro, 52, of Woodbury. Cops: Man touched children 'inappropriately' at mall
Temperatures remained a brisk 34 degrees in Long Forecast: Another cold night on LI, warming trend starts Wednesday
Police investigators at the scene in Hempstead Monday Cops: Body found in Hempstead is ruled a suicide
Pictured is an aerial view of the LIRR MTA panel approves funds for LIRR projects at Belmont, Penn
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has filed a Court date set for harassment case against Huntington supervisor
Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, center, is flanked by Town moves ahead with downtown Baldwin redevelopment 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search