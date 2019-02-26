Days after a developer withdrew plans for a $75 million housing development in Lynbrook, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran wrote to Mayor Alan Beach to express disappointment that "the plan for a revitalized Lynbrook downtown did not happen."

The project, called the Cornerstone at Lynbrook, would have brought a 200-unit apartment building to a site now occupied by a parking lot not far from the village's Long Island Rail Road station.

But some residents expressed concern that the six-story building would be out of character with the community, and that the new residents would overcrowd roads and schools. In November, the village board voted unanimously to reject the project as proposed.

Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, the developer behind the project, formally withdrew its application last week.

"I was disappointed to see that the plan for a revitalized Lynbrook downtown did not happen," Curran wrote to Beach in the Feb. 22 letter, which a Curran spokeswoman shared with Newsday.

"In the future, we should ensure that prior to projects of this scope moving forward, that there is meaningful communication with the community," Curran wrote, calling transit-oriented development "crucial for growing the tax base, keeping our young people, and bringing more high-paying jobs to Nassau County."

Curran also sent the letter to the village's four trustees.

Beach said in an interview Monday he supports transit-oriented development "as long as it keeps within the character of my village."

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Manganos' retrial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The project that was presented was too big for our village," he said.

The Cornerstone project has become a contentious issue in campaigns for Lynbrook mayor and two trustee seats that are up for election in March.

In an interview Monday, Curran said the upcoming village election "was not a consideration" in her choice to weigh in on the issue.

"I'm not looking to cast blame in any direction," she said. "I try to be a cheerleader for transit-oriented development wherever I go."