TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Curran signs bill banning the sale of flavored vaping products

Flavored e-liquids, center, for sale Friday at Winners

Flavored e-liquids, center, for sale Friday at Winners Corner Inc., a convenience store near the Mineola LIRR station. Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Print

Flavored vaping products will be banned for sale in Nassau County beginning Jan. 1, after County Executive Laura Curran signed the measure into law Monday.

“This is a historic day,” said Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview), a sponsor of the bill, during a news conference in Mineola. The proposal passed the Nassau County legislature in November by a vote of 18-0. “Nassau County is one of the first municipalities, one of the first counties in New York, to pass this ban.”
“We are now demonstrating that we are going to get out and front and protect the health and safety of our children and adults,” he said.

The bill has a few exceptions and allows flavorless and tobacco, mint or menthol flavored e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine products to be sold. Fines would range from $500 to $1,000 for first offenses, and $1,000 to $2,000 for subsequent offenses.

Curran said the bill is a “major milestone” for the county.

Tobacco companies are making “very appealing flavors, whether it’s bubble gum or mango, or cookies and cream to flavor these products, which really are poison,” she said. “To make it more appealing for young people to bring it into their bodies, does them harm, makes them addicts. We need to do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Opponents of the bill say flavored vaping products help adults quit smoking. Supporters of flavored vaping products have packed legislative hearings and testified against the ban.

In September, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that New York State had banned the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids. But the regulations have been put on hold after a state appellate court granted an e-cigarette industry group's request for a stay.

Headshot of Newsday employee Scott Eidler on June

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Pedestrians bundle up against the wind and cold Snow, rain mix possible late in evening commute, forecasters say
New York State Police investigate the scene where Police: Body found off Meadowbrook Parkway
Daniel Schinina appeared in the BroadHollow Theatre production LI 'Cats' fans explain why it's pure catnip -- and so polarizing
Conceptual rendering of the Jones Beach Energy and Jones Beach energy and nature center costs jump to $25M
Nassau University Medical Center on July 15, 2011. Control board mulls oversight of NUMC finances
Re-enactor Robert Scarabino, left, World War II veteran Veterans mark 75th anniversary of Battle of the Bulge
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search