About 150 people marched in Massapequa Park Sunday in support of legislation to allow those brought illegally to the United States as children to remain in the country.

The marchers called on Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) to support a “clean Dream Act” that would restore protections under the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA) law that President Donald Trump canceled.

Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations and organizations joined with Long Island Jobs with Justice to organize the march, which began at the Grace Episcopal Church in Massapequa an ended in front of King’s Massapequa Park office.

Episcopal Bishop Lawrence Provenzano said the church’s mission was to help the most vulnerable.

“When we leave room for those who add to the life of our communities, we are enhancing, not diminishing, the population of the people who live here on Long Island,” Provenzano said to the group in front of King’s office.

King, reached by phone after the march, said he supports DACA and would support whatever bill is finally produced in Congress through negotiation.

“They are basically innocent victims and they shouldn’t be deported,” King said.