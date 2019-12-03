TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay sues insurer to recoup $1.5M in legal fees in day laborer case

Oyster Bay Town alleges in a federal lawsuit

Oyster Bay Town alleges in a federal lawsuit that its insurer improperly denied coverage for most of the legal fees. Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Oyster Bay has sued an insurance company in a dispute over $1.5 million in legal fees the town paid after losing a lawsuit over an ordinance restricting day laborers.

In July, a federal judge ordered Oyster Bay to pay the costs of the attorneys representing groups that sued the town. The Town Board approved the $1.5 million payment in September.

The town sued the Illinois National Insurance Company about two weeks after the judge’s order, alleging in a federal lawsuit that it had improperly denied coverage for most of the legal fees.

The legal fees arise from a lawsuit filed against Oyster Bay in 2010 by Centro de la Comunidad Hispana de Locust Valley and The Workplace Project, a nonprofit that advocates for Latino rights, over a 2009 ordinance to prevent day laborers from gathering on the street to seek work. A federal judge struck down the ordinance in 2015, and in 2017 a federal appeals judge upheld the lower court’s decision on First Amendment grounds.

In a Jan. 16, 2018, letter to the town from AIG Property Casualty, as an authorized representative of Illinois National Insurance, the insurance adjuster wrote that while the policy covered up to $10 million in costs, the attorney’s fees were subject to a $100,000 limit under an exclusion in the policy. “The insured shall bear responsibility for any indemnity amounts that remain unpaid,” stated the letter, which was included in court filings.

Outside attorneys for the town alleged in court filings the “exclusion . . . is ambiguous as drafted, and therefore unenforceable” and the insurer must pay the full amount.

The town originally sued Illinois National Insurance in federal court but refiled the case last month in state court because the company is based in Manhattan and the state court has jurisdiction.

Oyster Bay officials and attorneys for Illinois National Insurance did not respond to requests for comment.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Dr. Annabelle Quizon of Cohen Children's Medical Center New drug a game-changer for cystic fibrosis patients
Rahmel Watkins, 35, of Brooklyn, and Zakiyyah Steward, Defendants get prison in crash that killed newly-engaged couple
Jose Leonardo Sanchez, 33, of Hempstead, was fatally Cops seek leads in fatal Hempstead shooting
Vienna Cookie Company in Baldwin is hosting family-friendly 5 holiday baking classes for kids, adults on LI
A new New York State bill puts live Live telemarketers to be included in state Do Not Call Law
Long Islanders can expect a cold, snowy morning Forecast updated with up to 5 inches of snow possible on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search