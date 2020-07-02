TODAY'S PAPER
Man dies after crashing vehicle into tree, Nassau police say

The driver died after his Volkswagen hit a

The driver died after his Volkswagen hit a tree on Merrick Avenue near Privado Road in Westbury on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A 33-year-old driver died after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Westbury on Thursday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the man was not released. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. when the driver behind the wheel of a 2007 Volkswagen heading north on Merrick Avenue hit the tree with his vehicle, police said in a news release.

The man was extracted from the Volkswagen and pronounced dead at a hospital because of “severe trauma,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

