A 33-year-old driver died after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Westbury on Thursday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the man was not released. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. when the driver behind the wheel of a 2007 Volkswagen heading north on Merrick Avenue hit the tree with his vehicle, police said in a news release.

The man was extracted from the Volkswagen and pronounced dead at a hospital because of “severe trauma,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.