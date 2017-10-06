The estate of a 20-year-old Roosevelt man who died last summer in the Nassau jail’s custody has filed a federal lawsuit against the county and the facility’s former and current medical providers, following a state probe that found a jail doctor failed to detect he had cancer.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed last week, claims the July 2016 death of Emanuel McElveen resulted from the negligence of county officials, former jail vendor Armor Correctional Health Services and Nassau University Medical Center — the facility’s current health provider and the hospital where McElveen died. The lawsuit is asking for a jury trial and an unspecified amount of both compensatory and punitive monetary damages.

“This was a needless death that occurred and now Emir will never know his father and this could have been prevented,” said McElveen estate attorney Nicholas Warywoda in an interview, speaking of McElveen’s toddler son.

The Port Washington attorney said an oncologist reviewed the medical case for the plaintiff and found that at the time McElveen’s cancer should have been diagnosed, “it was treatable and curable.”

“He ended up dying because they kept trying to attribute the symptoms to malnutrition instead of cancer, which should have been apparent to a competent physician,” Warywoda added.

The civil suit follows a recent finding from the state Commission of Correction that Armor’s failure to provide adequate health care directly resulted in McElveen’s death, Newsday reported last month.

The commission’s chairman also concluded after McElveen’s death that the Sheriff’s Department shares responsibility with Armor for failing to initiate meaningful reforms after previous jail custody fatalities.

The oversight agency said that while McElveen died of respiratory failure on July 5, 2016, the jail custody fatality was caused by a pre-existing medical condition after Armor’s failures “were contributory to his worsening health.”

In McElveen’s case, the state said Armor didn’t adequately identify and treat his illnesses, recognize and treat serious changes in his condition, follow up properly on medication issues or adequately answer his sick call requests. Among the illnesses he was suffering from was large cell lymphoma, a cancer that involved multiple organs in his body, the state report said.

Armor previously has contested the state’s findings in McElveen’s death, disagreeing that its treatment of McElveen contributed toward his worsening health and saying he got appropriate treatment in jail, Newsday has reported.

The company didn’t immediately respond Friday to an inquiry regarding the McElveen lawsuit. Nassau County Attorney Carnell Foskey and NUMC spokesman Shelley Lotenberg both declined to comment on the lawsuit Friday.

It includes a medical malpractice claim that lists NUMC as a defendant in connection with McElveen’s treatment there in the week leading up to his death.

The man had been serving a 1-year jail sentence after a misdemeanor conviction for unauthorized vehicle use at the time he died.

The lawsuit marks the fifth federal lawsuit that’s currently pending against the county and Armor following a series of jail inmate deaths under the former jail medical provider’s tenure.

The state commission has found Armor provided inadequate care in at least eight of the 14 inmate deaths during the for-profit company’s more than six-year tenure at Nassau’s jail.

Nassau University Medical Center resumed control of the jail’s medical services last month under a two-year county contract.

A week before he died, McElveen said in a jail grievance that Armor’s staff hadn’t seen him after several requests and he had pain all over, hearing loss, swollen feet, facial numbness and an allergic reaction, Newsday has reported.

The new civil suit lists McElveen’s estate as the plaintiff, which currently is under the control of a Nassau County public administrator because the man’s estate still is being settled in Nassau County Surrogate’s Court.

The new lawsuit follows a nearly $8 million jury verdict in April that the McElveen estate’s lawyer won against Armor and the county while representing the family of military veteran Bartholomew Ryan after the man’s 2012 jail suicide.

Check for updates on this developing story.