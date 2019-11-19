A 47-year-old man died after the utility truck he was a passenger in struck a tree in Woodmere on Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police.

The crash occurred about 12:48 p.m. on Peninsula Boulevard when the driver of a 1995 Mitsubishi utility truck lost control and hit the tree, police said. The location is between Saddle Ridge Road and Lafayette Drive.

The driver was identified only as a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalized in serious condition and treated for trauma to his upper-body, police said.

The crash prompted authorities to close down a section of Peninsula Boulevard. Police said that area was expected to reopen about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.