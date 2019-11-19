TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Crash kills passenger, shuts part of Peninsula Blvd. in Woodmere

Nassau police investigate a fatal crash on Peninsula

Nassau police investigate a fatal crash on Peninsula Boulevard in Woodmere on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2018. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 47-year-old man died after the utility truck he was a passenger in struck a tree in Woodmere on Tuesday afternoon, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released by police.

The crash occurred about 12:48 p.m. on Peninsula Boulevard when the driver of a 1995 Mitsubishi utility truck lost control and hit the tree, police said. The location is between Saddle Ridge Road and Lafayette Drive.

The driver was identified only as a 47-year-old man. He was hospitalized in serious condition and treated for trauma to his upper-body, police said.

The crash prompted authorities to close down a section of Peninsula Boulevard. Police said that area was expected to reopen about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

