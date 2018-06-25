A star prosecution witness in the corruption retrial of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and son Adam stood to benefit financially from an environmental company that hired Adam at the witness’ suggestion, according to testimony and documents presented Monday to the jury.

Charles Dorego, who is testifying for the federal government under an agreement that he not be prosecuted, was to receive a cut of the sales commissions paid to Adam Skelos by AbTech Industries Inc. of Arizona.

Dorego acknowledged, under questioning from Skelos’ attorney John J. Kenney, that he was supposed to receive fees from AbTech based on Adam Skelos’ sales of AbTech storm-water treatment products.

However, Dorego also said Monday that the fee agreement was never finalized even though Skelos was hired by AbTech at Dorego’s suggestion.

Earlier, Dorego said he introduced Adam Skelos to AbTech officials after meeting with him. “He made a good impression. He struck me as a salesman and probably a pretty good one,” Dorego said Monday in federal court in Manhattan.

The defense cross-examination came after a day and half of testimony by Dorego that he felt “pressured” by Dean Skelos to help Adam or risk the senator failing to support legislation needed by Dorego’s employer, Glenwood Management of New Hyde Park.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to support legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Rockville Centre pair are accused of multiple quid-pro-quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

In the case of Glenwood, which owns more than two dozen apartment buildings in Manhattan, Dean Skelos promised to back the renewal of real estate laws if Glenwood helped Adam Skelos, who was supposedly in dire financial straits, prosecutors said.

Glenwood allegedly steered $20,000 worth of title insurance work to Adam from an insurer dependent on the mega-landlord.

Glenwood also helped secure work for Adam at AbTech, a company pursuing government contracts for storm-water treatment. AbTech, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is partially owned by Glenwood executives, according to the indictment.

AbTech ultimately won a $12 million contract from Nassau County, a deal Adam Skelos worked on. Prosecutors said Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam.

Besides Glenwood and AbTech, the Skeloses allegedly shook down Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance business in Roslyn, prosecutors said.

Physicians Reciprocal gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 job as a salesman but he rarely showed up for work, prosecutors said. PRI needed Dean Skelos’ continued support for a bill crucial to the company’s survival.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.