Dean Skelos never threatened to harm the insurance company that gave his son a low-show job at the senator’s request when he was State Senate Majority leader, a star prosecution witness testified on Tuesday in the Skeloses’ retrial on corruption charges.

Anthony Bonomo, former CEO of Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, said -- under questioning by a defense attorney -- that he did not think Dean Skelos would take it out on the Roslyn company if Adam Skelos wasn’t given a job in 2013.

“Dean Skelos never said, ‘If you don’t somehow help Adam out, I’m going to punish PRI,’ correct?” asked Robert Gage Jr., an attorney for Dean Skelos.

“Yes,” said Bonomo, who gave Adam Skelos a $78,000-per-year job as a salesman, which he rarely showed up to, according to testimony.

Gage continued, “Dean never said he would link his [Senate] office to employment for Adam, correct?”

“Yes,” said Bonomo, who is testifying for the federal government under an agreement that he will not be prosecuted.

Tuesday’s testimony appeared to contradict Bonomo’s statements from Monday that he feared angering Dean Skelos, who held sway over several bills that were essential to PRI’s survival.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to back legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The Skeloses are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Besides PRI, real estate developer Glenwood Management arranged payments and jobs for Adam Skelos because his father promised to back renewal of lucrative tax breaks on building projects for Glenwood and others, prosecutors said.

The real estate developer, based in New Hyde Park, arranged for one of its title insurers to pay Adam $20,000 even though he did no work for the insurer, according to the indictment.

Glenwood Management also got AbTech Industries Inc., a manufacturer of storm-water treatment products, to hire Adam Skelos to help win government contracts. AbTech eventually did secure a $12 million contract from Nassau County with Adam’s help, according to testimony.

Dean Skelos then subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech, which is based in Arizona, prosecutors said.