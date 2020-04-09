A Deer Park man faces criminal charges for stealing more than $200,000 over a four-year period from the Roslyn steakhouse where he worked, Nassau police said Thursday.

Between January 2016 and April 2020, Anthony Callari, 61, stole between $200,000 and $250,000 from a cash register at the Byrant and Cooper Steakhouse where he worked as a butcher manager, police said.

Callari voided sale slips and removed the amount he voided in cash from the register, cops said. Nassau police were alerted April 2 to the alleged thefts. Callari was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree falsifying business records, cops said.

He was arraigned Wednesday and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Nassau County Court in Mineola, police said.

His next court appearance is slated for May 27, court records show.

It was unclear Thursday night if Callari had retained an attorney.