Nassau County police continued to search Saturday for a Freeport man who went missing earlier this month.

Dennis Jones, 40, was last seen at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at his Ray Street home and was thought to be headed to Millburn Pond on the Freeport/Baldwin border.

Police on Saturday said they dispatched a dive team, aviation unit, marine officers, drones and patrol officers to search the pond. Police said they are using sonar technology to conduct a grid search for objects in the water.

Police said they are searching the perimeter and storm drains amid dark, murky water at unknown depths with submerged debris.

Jones is described as 5-foot-7 and weighing about 165 pounds. He is bald with a salt and pepper beard.

Nassau County police are following tips and asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Bureau at 516-573-7347.