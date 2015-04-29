Long IslandNassau

Detectives called to East Meadow home for unconscious woman, police say

Nassau Police investigate the scene at an East Meadow house...

Nassau Police investigate the scene at an East Meadow house on Tuesday, April 28, 2015.

By NICOLE FULLERnicole.fuller@newsday.com@NicoleFuller

Nassau police homicide detectives are investigating after police were called to an East Meadow home Tuesday for a report of an unconscious woman, police said.

Officers found an unconscious woman at the home, at 1875 Prospect Ave., after receiving the call at 4:01 p.m. about someone in need of aid, a police spokesman said Tuesday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., yellow police tape had blocked access to Prospect Avenue between York and Aberdeen streets, and a Nassau homicide squad bus was parked near the home.

The department's interim chief spokesman, Deputy Insp. Gary Shapiro, said he had no additional details.

Nicole Fuller

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?