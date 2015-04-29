Detectives called to East Meadow home for unconscious woman, police say

Nassau police homicide detectives are investigating after police were called to an East Meadow home Tuesday for a report of an unconscious woman, police said.

Officers found an unconscious woman at the home, at 1875 Prospect Ave., after receiving the call at 4:01 p.m. about someone in need of aid, a police spokesman said Tuesday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., yellow police tape had blocked access to Prospect Avenue between York and Aberdeen streets, and a Nassau homicide squad bus was parked near the home.

The department's interim chief spokesman, Deputy Insp. Gary Shapiro, said he had no additional details.