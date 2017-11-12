Brothers revive history by restoring former speakeasy
Farmingdale shop, named after their mother, was a hot spot during Prohibition
Nick and John DeVito could see the handwriting on the wall — and it was digital text.
The DeVito brothers, who grew up in Syosset, had spent most of their working lives in commercial printing. But as mass mailings were replaced by emails, invites by Evites and four-color brochures by PDFs and web links, the brothers found their Manhattan-based company in a downward cycle.
“I saw other...
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe