The white male boxer was found in a yard on Princeton Street in Valley Stream, malnourished, emaciated, with burn marks on his head, officials said.

That was Jan. 10 at about 5 p.m.

Now, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and the Nassau SPCA have announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abandoned that dog, since named Chester.

The person who found the dog brought it to Central Veterinary Associates in Valley Stream, which then referred the case to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, Singas said. It was determined that the dog had no medical conditions that would've led to weight loss, Singas said in a statement Wednesday, and also determined the burns likely were from cigarettes.

"This innocent animal suffered needlessly, and we need to get justice for Chester," Singas said in that statement, adding: "I'm grateful to the Nassau County SPCA for offering this $5,000 reward to help us find and prosecute whoever starved and burned this poor dog."

Nassau SPCA president Gary Rogers said in a statement, "Burning an animal with cigarettes and starving it to the point of emaciation is a clear sign of neglect and abuse."

He said investigators are committed to finding the person responsible.

The area where the dog was located is near many major roads, including the Cross Island Parkway, Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway, and investigators believe it might've been abandoned in a lot by a passing commuter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the district attorney's tip line at 516-571-7755 with the case reference number ACU 5-20. Tipsters also can call the SPCA Animal Abuse Hotline at 516-843-7722.