Nassau DA: $5,000 reward offered in dog abuse case

By John Valenti
The white male boxer was found in a yard on Princeton Street in Valley Stream, malnourished, emaciated, with burn marks on his head, officials said.

That was Jan. 10 at about 5 p.m.

Now, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and the Nassau SPCA have announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who abandoned that dog, since named Chester.

The person who found the dog brought it to Central Veterinary Associates in Valley Stream, which then referred the case to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, Singas said. It was determined that the dog had no medical conditions that would've led to weight loss, Singas said in a statement Wednesday, and also determined the burns likely were from cigarettes.

"This innocent animal suffered needlessly, and we need to get justice for Chester," Singas said in that statement, adding: "I'm grateful to the Nassau County SPCA for offering this $5,000 reward to help us find and prosecute whoever starved and burned this poor dog."

Nassau SPCA president Gary Rogers said in a statement, "Burning an animal with cigarettes and starving it to the point of emaciation is a clear sign of neglect and abuse."

He said investigators are committed to finding the person responsible.

The area where the dog was located is near many major roads, including the Cross Island Parkway, Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway, and investigators believe it might've been abandoned in a lot by a passing commuter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the district attorney's tip line at 516-571-7755 with the case reference number ACU 5-20. Tipsters also can call the SPCA Animal Abuse Hotline at 516-843-7722.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

