Nassau County police rescued a dog that had become stranded in a marsh in North Long Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to call at around 8:30 a.m. about an adult male boxer in the wetland in the area of 600 Long Beach Rd. The dog, police said, was stranded and unable to make its way back to shore

Nassau Police Marine Bureau and Emergency Service officers responded to the scene and used their boat to traverse through the marsh, rescue the dog and transport it to a nearby dock.

The Town of Hempstead Animal Control took possession of the dog to have it medically evaluated and treated for its injuries.

Town employees were able to contact the owner of the dog from an embedded electronic microchip.

Hempstead Animal Shelter officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.