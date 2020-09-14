TODAY'S PAPER
Police rescue dog stranded in North Long Beach marsh

Nassau County police rescue an adult male boxer

Nassau County police rescue an adult male boxer who was stranded in the marsh in North Long Beach on Monday. Credit: NCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Nassau County police rescued a dog that had become stranded in a marsh in North Long Beach on Monday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to call at around 8:30 a.m. about an adult male boxer in the wetland in the area of 600 Long Beach Rd. The dog, police said, was stranded and unable to make its way back to shore

Nassau Police Marine Bureau and Emergency Service officers responded to the scene and used their boat to traverse through the marsh, rescue the dog and transport it to a nearby dock.

The Town of Hempstead Animal Control took possession of the dog to have it medically evaluated and treated for its injuries.

Town employees were able to contact the owner of the dog from an embedded electronic microchip.

Hempstead Animal Shelter officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

