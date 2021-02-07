A golden retriever named Lucky got lucky Sunday when members of the Hewlett Fire Department rescued the pooch from a partially frozen pond in Grant Park with help from Nassau County police officers.

The officers were called to the park in Hewlett at 9:05 a.m. and located Lucky’s owner and the dog, who was struggling to stay afloat in the frigid water, officials said.

Hewlett firefighters responded to the scene, and rescue swimmers were able to reach Lucky and pull him out of the water.

Lucky was transported to an area animal hospital for evaluation.