Hewlett, Nassau first responders save golden retriever Lucky from frozen Grant Park pond

Rescue swimmers from the Hewlett Fire Department save

Rescue swimmers from the Hewlett Fire Department save Lucky from a Grant Park frozen pond on Sunday. Credit: NCPD

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A golden retriever named Lucky got lucky Sunday when members of the Hewlett Fire Department rescued the pooch from a partially frozen pond in Grant Park with help from Nassau County police officers.

The officers were called to the park in Hewlett at 9:05 a.m. and located Lucky’s owner and the dog, who was struggling to stay afloat in the frigid water, officials said.

Hewlett firefighters responded to the scene, and rescue swimmers were able to reach Lucky and pull him out of the water.

Lucky was transported to an area animal hospital for evaluation.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

