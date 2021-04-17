TODAY'S PAPER
Police officers come to dog's aid after he gets head stuck in crate hole

Nassau County police officers work to free Bentley,

Nassau County police officers work to free Bentley, a dog whose head got stuck in a crate viewing hole while he was being transported in Elmont Saturday morning.

By Newsday Staff
It was doggone distressing.

A dog named Bentley got his head stuck in his crate’s viewing hole while being transported by his trainer to Uniondale on Saturday, and six officers helped free him, the Nassau County Police Department said in a news release.

The incident happened in Elmont around 9:40 a.m., according to the release, when the dog got his head stuck in the circular hole "designed for his view and was starting to display signs of distress."

Called to the scene, four police officers "supplied water, a blanket and comfort to help keep Bentley hydrated and calm to lessen his distress" while two others "responded and carefully removed rivets and the top of the crate," the news release said.

"The Officers were able to meticulously cut through the diamond plate circle that trapped Bentley’s head. Once released from the crate Bentley was evaluated and deemed to be in good health with no visible injuries," according to the release.

By Newsday Staff

