TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Rice calls for tougher gun law for domestic abusers

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Domestic violence abusers would have a harder time buying a gun under a bipartisan bill introduced Monday by Rep. Kathleen Rice.

The Domestic Violence Reporting Act, co-sponsored by the Garden City Democrat and Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner, would give federal dollars to states for updating information in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System with domestic violence and convictions. The NICS system is used to verify if an individual is legally allowed to buy a gun. 

New York State already prohibits individuals convicted of domestic violence from obtaining a weapon, but many other states don't input such convictions into the NICS system, Rice said.

"This is common sense and long overdue," Rice said at a news conference Monday in Baldwin at Bethany House, which helps homeless and abused women in need. "This is going to save lives."

Appearing with Rice was Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son, Scott, a geography teacher, in a mass shooting last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Schulman said domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed to obtain weapons that they can use on their victims.

"This practical bipartisan legislation will save lives," Schulman said. "This is the sole purpose of reasonable gun safety legislation."

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Gary Brown the bak breezway his home in LIers live to tell of their home renovations
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of Judge rejects Trump challenge to release of his tax returns
A deer crashed through a window at Be.you.tiful 'Scary' deer bolts in and out of LI hair salon, owner says
One of Hempstead Town's underutilized properties is a Vote delayed on Hempstead land sale plan
Pancreatic cancer survivor Jim Lavin of Manhasset, with Lustgarten Walk at Jones Beach draws thousands
The new cow train at Seven Ponds Orchard 'Cow train' comes to LI farm
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search