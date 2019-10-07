Rice calls for tougher gun law for domestic abusers

Domestic violence abusers would have a harder time buying a gun under a bipartisan bill introduced Monday by Rep. Kathleen Rice.

The Domestic Violence Reporting Act, co-sponsored by the Garden City Democrat and Ohio Republican Rep. Mike Turner, would give federal dollars to states for updating information in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System with domestic violence and convictions. The NICS system is used to verify if an individual is legally allowed to buy a gun.

New York State already prohibits individuals convicted of domestic violence from obtaining a weapon, but many other states don't input such convictions into the NICS system, Rice said.

"This is common sense and long overdue," Rice said at a news conference Monday in Baldwin at Bethany House, which helps homeless and abused women in need. "This is going to save lives."

Appearing with Rice was Linda Beigel Schulman, who lost her son, Scott, a geography teacher, in a mass shooting last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Schulman said domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed to obtain weapons that they can use on their victims.

"This practical bipartisan legislation will save lives," Schulman said. "This is the sole purpose of reasonable gun safety legislation."