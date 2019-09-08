More than four dozen cats and dogs from the hurricane-soaked Carolinas arrived on Long Island on Sunday, making room for storm refugees down there as they await new homes up here.

A mobile shelter — which looks like an RV for the four-footed — rolled into the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington in the afternoon after a road trip to South Carolina and back again.

The vehicle left on Tuesday full of donated dog and cat food, litter, toys and cleaning supplies after coordinating with shelters in the Carolinas, North Shore rescue associate Ted Moriates said.

“We filled this truck from floor to ceiling,” Moriates said. “People from Long Island know what it’s like to be in hurricanes, they delivered.”

Moriates and another staffer from the league drove to four shelters in South and North Carolina along the coast before Hurricane Dorian hit. They delivered the supplies and picked up the animals — creating space for creatures displaced by the storm.

“We try to get the animals and get them out, we weren’t there to be in the middle of it,” said Moriates. “These animals would have been euthanized, or we don’t know their futures,” he said.

The return trip with 53 cats, kittens, dogs and puppies, included regular stops for dog walking. Some of the animals needed extra attention on the trip because they were frightened or not used to human touch.

“With a little bit of love these animals can make a complete change and become the loving pets that everyone desires,” Moriates said.

Sunday afternoon the Port Washington shelter was full of people looking to adopt pets. The animals brought up from the Carolinas won’t be available for adoption for a few days because they still have to go through medical check ups.

But the hurricane story brought Anthony Villa, 17, of Bellport, to the shelter Sunday where he and his family adopted a terrier mix — even though it wasn’t among those brought up from the Carolinas.

“We came down because of the hurricane,” Villa said. “We came to get a dog.”