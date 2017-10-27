Motorists should expect lane closures beginning Friday and lasting into next summer at the interchanges linking Jericho Turnpike / Route 25 to the northern end of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway / Route 135, officials said.

Temporary concrete barriers will be installed as part of a long-term full closure of the ramp from State Route 25 eastbound to northbound State Route 135, the state Department of Transportation said.

There will also be barriers installed on the southbound ramp from southbound State Route 135 to eastbound State Route 25, which will also be closed for good, DOT said.

There should be minimal impact on traffic because both ramps are large loops that act as turnarounds between the two roadways and do not carry many vehicles, DOT said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After the temporary barriers are installed, there will be sporadic lane closures on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and/or 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the DOT said.

Jericho Turnpike will have one lane closed in each direction weeknights between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., DOT said.

The closings will allow concrete deck repairs and other work, the agency said.

Work on this bridge, which straddles Jericho and Woodbury, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2018, DOT said.