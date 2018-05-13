TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Old Country Road in Hicksville reopened after crash

A police spokesman said there were no injuries in the accident but no further details of the crash were immediately available.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Westbound Old Country Road between Mead Avenue and Lee Place in Hicksville was reopened at about noon on Sunday after being closed for about two hours due to electrical wires being down from a motor vehicle accident, Nassau County police said.

Police said the road was closed at about 10 a.m.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

