63 people celebrate U.S. citizenship on Constitution Day

A naturalization ceremony was held in Oyster Bay for 63 people on the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Flushing resident, immigrant Kwang Ko receiving his American
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Flushing resident, immigrant Kwang Ko receiving his American Flag after getting his certificate during the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

NYS Trooper Kristen Erario saluting the colors being
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

NYS Trooper Kristen Erario saluting the colors being presented during the start of the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

Copaigue resident Carolina Peralta shares the American flag
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Copaigue resident Carolina Peralta shares the American flag with her son Jacob during a naturalization ceremony at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay on Tuesday.

Jacob Peralta holds the American flag while accompanying
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Jacob Peralta holds the American flag while accompanying his immigrant parents at a naturalization ceremony at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay on Tuesday.

Massapequa resident, immigrant Sarika Mehta receiving her American
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Massapequa resident, immigrant Sarika Mehta receiving her American Flag after getting his certificate during the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

Roslyn resident Carly Goldberg trying to manage her
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Roslyn resident Carly Goldberg trying to manage her two children Spencer, 7 and Sophie, 5 during the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

Seacliff resident, immigrant Balbinder Bhogal receiving his American
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Seacliff resident, immigrant Balbinder Bhogal receiving his American Flag after getting his certificate during the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

Judges of the United Stated District Court for
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Judges of the United Stated District Court for the Eastern District of New York in partnership with the Eastern District of NY Chapter of the Federal Bar Association for the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

US Circuit Judge, Second Circuit Court of Appeals
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

US Circuit Judge, Second Circuit Court of Appeals Hon. Joseph Bianco administrating the Oath of Allegiance during the annual naturalization ceremony in celebration of Constitution and Citizenship Day at the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site in Oyster Bay Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019

