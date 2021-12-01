A top infectious disease expert from Long Island will take part in a White House menorah lighting ceremony Wednesday afternoon as part of a Hanukkah celebration.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chair of the department of medicine at Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside, who is also an associate rabbi at Young Israel of Woodmere, will attend the 5:30 p.m. ceremony with his wife, Margie.

The couple live in Woodmere and have been married for 41 years and have four adult children as well as grandchildren.

Mt. Sinai South Nassau was hit hard during the peak of the pandemic with a surge of patients.

"It's really a tribute to all the people that have been dealing with this pandemic," said Glatt, who has seen firsthand the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hard work of health care professionals in their efforts to help patients.

"I'm personally honored as the son of Holocaust survivors to be in a country that is quite different than the country that my parents of blessed memory grew up in — a country that stands in stark contrast to Nazi Germany," he said. "To be able to live it and be raised in a country that protects freedom of religion and allows us to openly worship is a wonderful thing."

Glatt said being both a physician and a rabbi influences and dramatically impacts the way he handles both jobs.

"I enjoy both very much and get a tremendous comfort from knowing that hopefully I am helping people," he said. "It’s an honor to be both."