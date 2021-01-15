A 19-year-old man has "multiple trauma injuries" after first crashing into a parked car and then a taxi, before striking an empty Westbury building on Thursday evening, Nassau police said.

The teen — who was listed in serious condition at a local hospital — had been headed west on Prospect Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. when he hit the first vehicle near Rose Place, police said.

The teen then turned west onto Union Avenue, where he hit the taxi — whose driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said. The teen then crashed into a Union Avenue building, police said.

Police did not identify the teen or the taxi driver. No additional details were issued.