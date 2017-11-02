This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Driver dies after three-car crash in Hempstead, police say

By Newsday Staff
A driver involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Hempstead has died, police said Thursday.

Raymond G. Wooden, 47, whose address was not known, was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

Wooden was driving a 1997 Geo Saturday afternoon west on Fulton Avenue near Clinton Street when the car “crossed over the lanes” and struck an eastbound 2009 Honda, police said.

The Honda sideswiped an eastbound 2017 Ford, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 40-year-old man, and the driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old man, were not injured. A passenger in the Honda, a 40-year-old woman, also was not injured.

Wooden and a passenger in the Geo, a 42-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital and treated for neck and head trauma, police said. The woman’s condition was not known.

