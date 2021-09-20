Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by teen driver

An 18-year-old driver struck and killed a 40-year-old pedestrian in Freeport early Monday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hanse Avenue when the driver was traveling eastbound on Mill Road in a 2015 Subaru, the department wrote in a news release. The driver struck the pedestrian and caused severe trauma. The release said the pedestrian died on the scene.

The death came a day after a deadly Sunday on Long Island roadways in which three people were killed and eight others injured in separate crashes in both counties.

A day earlier, a 50-year-old pedestrian was struck and severely injured Saturday afternoon in North Hills by an 18-year-old driver on Searingtown Road.

In Monday’s collision, the Nassau County Police Department did not name either person or provide any additional details about the crash or road conditions.

The department had not released information about whether charges would be filed.

Drivers accounted for 1,354 pedestrian injuries on Long Island in 2019 -- the most recent year for which complete statistics are available, according to data maintained by the University at Albany's Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.

In Nassau, 876 were injured and 478 injured in Suffolk, the report shows. The institute says that 29 pedestrians were killed in Nassau and 31 in Suffolk.