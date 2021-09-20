TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by teen driver

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

An 18-year-old driver struck and killed a 40-year-old pedestrian in Freeport early Monday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Hanse Avenue when the driver was traveling eastbound on Mill Road in a 2015 Subaru, the department wrote in a news release. The driver struck the pedestrian and caused severe trauma. The release said the pedestrian died on the scene.

The death came a day after a deadly Sunday on Long Island roadways in which three people were killed and eight others injured in separate crashes in both counties.

A day earlier, a 50-year-old pedestrian was struck and severely injured Saturday afternoon in North Hills by an 18-year-old driver on Searingtown Road.

In Monday’s collision, the Nassau County Police Department did not name either person or provide any additional details about the crash or road conditions.

The department had not released information about whether charges would be filed.

Drivers accounted for 1,354 pedestrian injuries on Long Island in 2019 -- the most recent year for which complete statistics are available, according to data maintained by the University at Albany's Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research.

In Nassau, 876 were injured and 478 injured in Suffolk, the report shows. The institute says that 29 pedestrians were killed in Nassau and 31 in Suffolk.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Nassau top stories

Michael A. Caruso of Brightwaters spends his morning
LI forecast: Rain chances goes up as work week goes on, after sunny Tuesday
Mepham's Sofia LaSpina becomes first female to score
Mepham's LaSpina named the Jets High School Player of the Week
Acting MTA chairman and chief executive officer Janno
LI business groups urge Garden City to approve Third Track permits
Turtle Hook Middle School on Jerusalem Avenue in
Six Uniondale students test positive for COVID-19, district spokesman says
Amazon is hiring to fill job openings at
See which jobs Amazon is hiring for on Long Island
Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito in a photo
Human remains consistent with description of missing LI native Gabrielle Petito found
Didn’t find what you were looking for?