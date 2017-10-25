A car mounted a sidewalk in Hicksville early Wednesday, striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian, Nassau County police said.

An 18-year-old female was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry west on West John Street at 3:15 a.m. when she drove onto the sidewalk at Charlotte Avenue, police said.

She struck a 23-year-old male pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital in serious condition with leg and spinal injuries, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of shoulder pain, police said. The investigation is continuing, police said.