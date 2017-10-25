A car mounted a sidewalk in Hicksville early Wednesday, striking and seriously injuring a pedestrian, Nassau County police said.
An 18-year-old female was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry west on West John Street at 3:15 a.m. when she drove onto the sidewalk at Charlotte Avenue, police said.
She struck a 23-year-old male pedestrian, who was taken to a hospital in serious condition with leg and spinal injuries, police said.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of shoulder pain, police said. The investigation is continuing, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.