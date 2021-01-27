A man died after his car struck a pole and his passenger was critically injured before dawn on Wednesday in Westbury, Nassau police said in a statement.

The identity of the 27-year-old, who police said was driving a 2018 Honda Accord north on Carman Avenue when he lost control near Lake Lane around 4 a.m., was not released.

His passenger, also 27, who was taken to a local hospital, also was not identified.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.