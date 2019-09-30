TODAY'S PAPER
Woman who hit police car and kept driving charged with DWI, cops say

By Newsday Staff
A Massapequa woman is facing drunken driving charges after hitting a marked police vehicle in Wantagh and driving away, police said.

An officer was issuing a summons to another driver on Sunrise Highway, east of Seaford Avenue, at 11:50 p.m. Saturday when his marked police vehicle was struck by a 2003 Hyundai, which continued driving east on Sunrise, Nassau County police said.

The officer was able to locate the Hyundai, driven by Coleen McDermott, 26, who was found to be intoxicated, according to police.

McDermott was charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as with traffic infractions, and was arraigned Sunday in Hempstead. Her next court date is Oct. 17.

