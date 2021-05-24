A Queens man drowned while paddle boarding Sunday in Hempstead Lake State Park, New York State Police reported.

Officials said Jing Li, 39, of Flushing was paddle boarding on Hempstead Lake with his two young children at about 5:45 p.m. when the paddle board capsized. Li’s body was located in the lake a short time later. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.

Li’s two children were assisted to the shore by a person in a kayak and were not injured.

New York State Park Police, Rockville Center Police, Nassau County Police Aviation Unit, Freeport Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department and East Rockaway Fire Department responded.