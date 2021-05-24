TODAY'S PAPER
Flushing man drowns in Hempstead Lake park, two kids survive, state cops say

Fire department volunteers searching Hempstead Lake State Park

Fire department volunteers searching Hempstead Lake State Park Sunday for Flushing man later found to be drowned.  Credit: Neil Miller

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A Queens man drowned while paddle boarding Sunday in Hempstead Lake State Park, New York State Police reported.

Officials said Jing Li, 39, of Flushing was paddle boarding on Hempstead Lake with his two young children at about 5:45 p.m. when the paddle board capsized. Li’s body was located in the lake a short time later. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center, where he was declared deceased.

Li’s two children were assisted to the shore by a person in a kayak and were not injured.

New York State Park Police, Rockville Center Police, Nassau County Police Aviation Unit, Freeport Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department and East Rockaway Fire Department responded.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

