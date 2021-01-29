Three duck hunters out after dark in Hewlett Harbor were left stranded when a gust of wind blew their boat away on Thursday, Nassau police said.

The trio were found by a police helicopter using its flood lights, and the hunters were brought safely ashore on a police boat, police said.

"A friend of the hunters located the boat and towed it back," the police said.

No injuries were reported after the 6:55 p.m. mishap, the police said.

"Long Island has terrific waterfowl hunting opportunities," the state Department of Environmental Conservation says. "It's a major wintering area for greater scaup, Atlantic brant, and black ducks."

Hewlett Harbor is located in the Town of Hempstead, about 25 miles east of New York City on Long Island's South Shore.

LIke wind gusts, tides can prove treacherous for any marsh hunters, the state cautioned, explaining walking out may not be possible.

"Even a one foot drop in water level can leave a hunter stranded with water too shallow to navigate, and muck too thick to walk through. Strong, fast currents can develop that can challenge a boater's navigational skills, or even sweep a boat out to sea," the state said.

The Island's duck hunting season ends on Monday, the state environmental conservation department says.