TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Nassau cops probe robbery, attempted heist at 2 Dunkin' stores

Nassau County Police are investigating a robbery early

Nassau County Police are investigating a robbery early Friday morning at a Dunkin' store on Austin Boulevard in Island Park. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed one Dunkin' store and attempted to rob another early Friday.

The incidents occurred at the store on Austin Boulevard in Island Park and a store on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

In both incidents, Nassau County police said, the suspect made gestures to indicate he had a gun and demanded cash from a store employee.

Police said the suspect received cash in one of the locations, but said he may have fled the other without any proceeds.

Additional details were still emerging and police said the investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Thanks to Rebuilding Together, Ruby McJunkins home has LI seniors modifying homes to 'age in place'
An image released by Nassau police of a Cops: Kidnapping claim at Hempstead McDonald's a hoax
The Wyandanch Union Free School District is among Comptroller: Eight LI districts on fiscal stress list
Alexandra Ivonne Pizarro-Blanche, Levy Frank Maury Bruggman and Cops: Chilean burglary crew targeted North Shore homes
Relatives and supporters of Rondese Hilton-Jones rally outside Court rally for man in civil rights suits against cops, DA 
Pedestrians wear face masks to prevent spread of New York hospitals preparing for coronavirus threat
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search