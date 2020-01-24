Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed one Dunkin' store and attempted to rob another early Friday.

The incidents occurred at the store on Austin Boulevard in Island Park and a store on Long Beach Road in Oceanside.

In both incidents, Nassau County police said, the suspect made gestures to indicate he had a gun and demanded cash from a store employee.

Police said the suspect received cash in one of the locations, but said he may have fled the other without any proceeds.

Additional details were still emerging and police said the investigation is continuing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.