A Uniondale man faces arraignment on drunken driving charges after causing a chain-reaction crash that damaged a marked police cruiser Tuesday morning in Merrick — the third crash involving the driver in a span of less than an hour, Nassau County police said.

Ainsley Bennett, 65, of Terrace Place, was arrested by police as he attempted to flee the third crash scene of the morning, only to be stopped by an officer on foot, police said.

The officer, whose identity was not released, suffered an ankle injury during the arrest and was treated at an area hospital, police said.

Bennett was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Mineola, police said.

The marked Nassau police cruiser was on routine patrol, police said, when Bennett crashed into a line of cars on Merrick Road just before 11:30 a.m., causing a four-car, chain-reaction crash that ended with one of those cars striking the patrol car.

Police said that when the patrol officer exited his cruiser to check on the other drivers, Bennett attempted to flee the scene in his gray 2010 Toyota.

The officer ran after Bennett on foot, managing to stop his car but injuring his ankle in the process.

The subsequent investigation not only determined Bennett was drunk, but also that he had previously been involved in two other accidents in Merrick, police said.

One of those crashes happened on Sunrise Highway, police said, the other near the intersection of Central Parkway and Merrick Road.

No one was injured in either of those crashes. However, police said, Seventh Squad detectives determined Bennett fled both scenes before causing the chain-reaction crash that damaged the patrol car.

It was not immediately clear if Bennett is represented by counsel.