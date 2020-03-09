A Port Jefferson woman faces arraignment on felony drunken driving charges Monday after police said she crashed her sport utility vehicle into a pole in Garden City Park Sunday evening — a crash that occurred with her 6-year-old son in the vehicle.

Nassau County police said the child was uninjured and was released to the custody of a family member.

Police said Noreen A. Foster, 51, lost control of a 2009 Nissan Rogue, striking the pole at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Tuxedo Avenue just before 9 p.m., and said an investigation determined she was intoxicated.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, second-degree criminal contempt and with endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the criminal contempt charge was from a previous, unrelated incident — but did not provide additional details.

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed when the car she was riding in, driven by a drunken driver, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Oct. 9. Six other girls, who all were attending a sleepover, were also injured.

The law, enacted in November 2009, makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under age 16 in the vehicle.