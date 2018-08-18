East Atlantic Beach will remain closed Saturday as police and beach crews scan for any additional medical waste and needles that washed up on shore.

About 50 to 60 items of medical waste, including more than 30 hypodermic needles, washed up Friday evening in a section of beach between Ohio Avenue in Long Beach and Clayton Avenue in East Atlantic Beach.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said the town’s beach would not reopen Saturday until officials could monitor two high-tide cycles, expected at 2:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Large beach-sweeping vehicles and beach crews with rakes sifting the sand Saturday from 6 a.m. did not find any additional needles or trash wash up.

Nassau County police and town officials notified leaders in Long Beach and the village of Atlantic Beach, but nothing else was found in their communities and no closures were ordered.

“The health and safety of our beachgoers and staff are paramount of our concern,” Gillen said. “Wherever it came from, we will make sure more does not wash up in the next high tide.”

A town lifeguard discovered the needles and waste washed up on the beach about 5:30 p.m. Friday and put the syringes in a Gatorade bottle to be taken for testing. No injuries were reported, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Most blood diseases die when exposed to air or saltwater, but officials advised anyone who may come in contact with needles to seek medical treatment immediately.

Nassau police are working with bay constables, the NYPD, the Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police and state park police to determine the source of the medical waste.

“It could have been a bag of trash thrown in the canal and circulated back around,” Ryder said. “It could be accidental by a diabetic or an illegal dump, but it poses a hazard to our beaches.”

Authorities said the material may have been in a bag that broke and scattered with the waves for about a quarter-mile onto shore.

Police should have test results early next week of what substances were present, such as insulin. Police will also look for any numbers or identifying markings on the syringes to trace the source.

Elected officials including Gillen, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Assemb. Missy Miller (R-Atlantic Beach) and Hempstead Councilman Bruce Blakeman gathered Saturday morning on the beach at Troy Avenue where the debris first washed up.

Officials said they are hopeful this was an isolated incident after medical waste plagued the shore decades ago.

“Our pristine beaches define who we are, and we all have nightmares of a decade or more when waste washed up on the beach,” Kaminsky said. “Let’s hope this was a one-off incident and not a systematic problem. We will remain vigilant and let the public know this will not be tolerated."

Eric Landsman, who serves on the East Atlantic Beach Taxpayers Association, said he was surfing Friday morning and didn’t see anything wash up on shore and planned to return to the beach once it was cleared.

“Unfortunately it's a byproduct of the society we live in,” Landsman said. “Maybe it was an honest mistake. This beach is the jewel in our crown and the reason we live here.”