Woman struck, killed by Mack truck in East Hills, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 77-year-old woman driving an Audi died in East Hills after her car was hit by an eastbound Mack truck hauling a semitrailer on the Long Island Expressway's south service road on Friday afternoon, Nassau police said on Saturday.

The victim, who was driving a 2017 Audi Q7 north on Roslyn Road about 2:29 p.m. , suffered multiple trauma injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, police said.

The 36-year-old man behind the wheel of the 2005 truck, which was hauling a 2004 Spectra Marine semitrailer, suffered a head laceration and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the collision. Both vehicles will undergo safety examinations, police said.

The two drivers' names were not released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

