An East Hills man died Saturday night after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Greenvale home and burst into flames, Nassau police said.

Andrew Daniels, 49, drove a 2018 BMW into a Bryant Avenue home about 6:30 p.m., police said. Detectives responded to the scene and found the vehicle on fire, which was extinguished by members of the Glenwood Landing Fire Department.

Daniels died at the scene.

Police could not say if anyone was home at the time, but said no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.