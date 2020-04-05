TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandNassau

Cops: East Hills man killed after his vehicle crashes into Greenvale home

Firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Greenvale where a vehicle crashed into a home, killing the driver, Nassau police said.   Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
An East Hills man died Saturday night after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Greenvale home and burst into flames, Nassau police said.

Andrew Daniels, 49, drove a 2018 BMW into a Bryant Avenue home about 6:30 p.m., police said. Detectives responded to the scene and found the vehicle on fire, which was extinguished by members of the Glenwood Landing Fire Department.

Daniels died at the scene.

Police could not say if anyone was home at the time, but said no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

