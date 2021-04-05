TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Officials: Eastbound LIE closed due to overturned truck 

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An accident involving an overturned truck closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway in western Nassau County early Monday, police and state officials said.

The accident occurred near Exit 35 in North Hills at 5:17 a.m. and traffic cameras on the official state 511 NY website showed eastbound traffic being diverted onto the service road at Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, as of 5:45 a.m. Nassau County police did not immediately say if anyone had been injured in the accident -- and did not immediately have details of the crash.

It also was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

