An accident involving an overturned truck closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway in western Nassau County early Monday, police and state officials said.

The accident occurred near Exit 35 in North Hills at 5:17 a.m. and traffic cameras on the official state 511 NY website showed eastbound traffic being diverted onto the service road at Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, as of 5:45 a.m. Nassau County police did not immediately say if anyone had been injured in the accident -- and did not immediately have details of the crash.

It also was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.