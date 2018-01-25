TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 28° Good Morning
Few Clouds 28° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: East Meadow crash hurts 2, causes SUV to hit Stew Leonard’s

Emergency personnel respond to a crash on East

Emergency personnel respond to a crash on East Meadow Avenue and Maurice Avenue in East Meadow on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after an evening rush-hour crash Wednesday in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

After the collision, which involved a sedan and a sport utility vehicle, the SUV hit the side of the Stew Leonard’s on East Meadow Avenue — though police said it did not penetrate the building.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maurice Avenue and East Meadow Avenue at 6:18 p.m., police said.

The scene is two blocks from a firehouse for the East Meadow Fire Department, which responded to the crash.

Two people were transported to nearby Nassau University Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Police said no one was charged.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award- winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A track-laying train works on installing a second LIRR: Buses this weekend on Ronkonkoma Branch
The proposed Long Beach Superblock lot between Long Judge orders city to have Superblock hearing
Michael V. Bjornstad, of Selden, a Nassau County Police: Off-duty Nassau cop charged with DWI
Herby Legros, 40, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested Cops: LI man arrested upstate in stolen car
Expect a cold day Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, Weather: Below-normal temps, gusty winds
President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of 1600: Trump has ‘swear’ words ready for Mueller
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE