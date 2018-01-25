Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after an evening rush-hour crash Wednesday in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.

After the collision, which involved a sedan and a sport utility vehicle, the SUV hit the side of the Stew Leonard’s on East Meadow Avenue — though police said it did not penetrate the building.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maurice Avenue and East Meadow Avenue at 6:18 p.m., police said.

The scene is two blocks from a firehouse for the East Meadow Fire Department, which responded to the crash.

Two people were transported to nearby Nassau University Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

Police said no one was charged.