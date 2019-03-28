Cops: Aide stole $31,000 from client, 84

An East Rockaway health care aide stole from her 84-year-old client by forging her signature on 110 checks, Nassau police said in announcing an arrest Wednesday.

Nancy Cook, 45, wrote out about $31,000 in checks to herself between September and January and cashed them, police said. The victim also lives in East Rockaway, police said.

Cook, of Atlantic Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, police said.

She was held pending a bail of $10,000 bond or $2,500 cash. A temporary order of protection was issued against her. The name of her attorney was not immediately available.