TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Aide stole $31,000 from client, 84

Nancy Cook of East Rockaway wrote out about $31,000 in checks to herself between September and January and cashed them, police said. 

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

An East Rockaway health care aide stole from her 84-year-old client by forging her signature on 110 checks, Nassau police said in announcing an arrest Wednesday.

Nancy Cook, 45, wrote out about $31,000 in checks to herself between September and January and cashed them, police said. The victim also lives in East Rockaway, police said.

Cook, of Atlantic Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned on third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, police said.

She was held pending a bail of $10,000 bond or $2,500 cash. A temporary order of protection was issued against her. The name of her attorney was not immediately available.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue) explained on Wednesday plans to Officials pitch plan to redevelop hamlet 
Dr. Margaret Prial, who did the autopsy on Autopsy photos of Vetrano shown to jury in retrial
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Tax preparers charged with 'gaming the system'
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a news conference Progressive lawmakers criticize Cuomo fundraiser
President Donald Trump with Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) 1600: Hill GOP wants no part of new Trump Obamacare war
Carlos Gonzalez, 24, of Hempstead, leaves V & State: LI food-safety violations fall 10 percent