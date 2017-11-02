This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Police: 2 treated for smoke inhalation after East Rockaway fire

Firefighters battle a house fire on Waverly Avenue

Firefighters battle a house fire on Waverly Avenue in East Rockaway on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.  Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Two residents were hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation following an early morning fire Thursday in East Rockaway, Nassau County police said.

Police did not release their identities and their conditions were not immediately known.

The fire at the home on Waverly Avenue was reported in a 911 call at about 1:45 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Residents of the home were alerted to the blaze by a smoke alarm, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the home.

The East Rockaway Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Police said arson/bomb squad detectives and the Nassau County fire marshal will investigate the cause.

Additional details were not available.

