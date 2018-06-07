TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

East Williston district to fence in elementary school

The school board’s plan for North Side School aims to prevent children from running out and assailants from getting in.

The school board is still deciding on details

The school board is still deciding on details regarding the fence around North Side School in East Williston, seen in 2014. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

The East Williston Union Free School District plans to build a fence around its elementary school to keep students from running off-site and to block potential assailants from entering the building.

School board president Mark Kamberg announced the plan after a Wednesday night work session. During the session, board members and about 35 residents watched a school safety presentation from the district’s safety committee that recommended adding a perimeter fence to North Side School.

“I feel that if someone drives by our school who even has an inkling in their head of doing something crazy, we look lackadaisical and, frankly, crazy,” said Michelle Grosskopf, a safety committee member. “It is so strange that we do not have any perimeter boundary.”

Kamberg said there are many fence details that haven’t been decided yet, including its height and style and when it will be constructed.

Parents showed support for a fence.

“None of us want to be sitting here a year from now saying ‘We should have put up a fence,’ ” said North Side mother Moura Brush. “Proactive is the way to be.”

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

Dawn Taddeo of Huntington Station was charged with Cops: Woman had 89 license suspensions
John Ligurgo III and Jovani Ligurgo, 2. Mom of slain boy frustrated over no Amber Alert
Elias Gomez, bartender and vice president of beverages Two dates set for Long Island iced tea duel
Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard LIRR: Service on 2 lines resumes amid nearby fire
Shelter Island's Mashomack Preserve is featured in LI hiking trail for families featured in new book
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, 1600: Giuliani missed memo to ease up on Rocket Man