A multivehicle crash involving a car fire forced the temporary closure of the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Jericho and Old Westbury on Monday, resulting in a traffic jam stretching west for more than a mile, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation inform.com traffic cameras showed the traffic jam, stretching from the area of Exit 40 west to at least Exit 37.

Nassau County police said the incident involved at least a car and a truck and was reported at 12:19 p.m. All lanes were temporarily closed but some lanes reopened within an hour, officials said.

Police said there were no reported injuries.