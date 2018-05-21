TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Crash jams eastbound LIE in Nassau

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A multivehicle crash involving a car fire forced the temporary closure of the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Jericho and Old Westbury on Monday, resulting in a traffic jam stretching west for more than a mile, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation inform.com traffic cameras showed the traffic jam, stretching from the area of Exit 40 west to at least Exit 37.

Nassau County police said the incident involved at least a car and a truck and was reported at 12:19 p.m. All lanes were temporarily closed but some lanes reopened within an hour, officials said.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

