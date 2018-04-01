The resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death was celebrated Sunday morning on the damp sands of Jones Beach and other places across Long Island.

Crowds of people huddled at Jones Beach around the Rev. Thomas A. Goodhue, an ordained United Methodist clergyman whose sermon was titled “Touch the Wounds.”

He told the story of how many had witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus and wouldn’t believe he’d risen from the dead three days later unless they had the chance to touch his wounds.

So Jesus did just that, allowing those to touch his side, where he had been fatally pierced with a spear, said Goodhue, the Long Island Council of Churches executive director emeritus. The council hosted the service.

More than 300 worshippers from across Long Island came out for the early morning Easter tradition.

Bellmore resident Fred Schneider, 60, said this is something he and his family look forward to.

“It’s a tradition we do every year. It’s a pleasant experience,” he said, finding a spot to settle into.

An hour before sunrise, a light drizzle fell over the beach. Some took it as Jesus weeping, others saw it as an unusual day to rain.

“I love the Lord and I love the beach,” said Bay Shore resident Cherly Dargis, 52. She said she had previously worshipped at the beach on Easter Sunday but never with the council of churches.

“This is the most natural place to be with Jesus,” said Cally Contoveros, 61, of Farmingdale.

Bill Severin stepped away from the service to stand at the tip of the beach, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. He reflected on his life, where it’s been and where he’s heading.

“I connect with the ocean,” said Severin, 59.

As the water nearly swept over his sneakers, he thought about having and maintaining strength for his family but also acknowledged all is well at home.

While he thought about life, the minister pondered death.

“We all grow old and die but the good news is God is stronger than death, God can raise Jesus to new life, he can raise us to new life, too,” Goodhue said.

In Rockville Centre, Bishop John Barres presided over the 11 a.m. Mass at the parish of St. Agnes Cathedral.

Speaking before the service, he cited the messages of Pope Francis and his “constant appeal for a concern for children of the world, a concern for war-torn areas, places of poverty and hunger, places where human rights and the sanctity of human life are violated.”

“We, here at the Cathedral at St. Agnes, we’re here at Rockville Centre in New York, but we have that global Catholic heart,” Barres said. “That beautiful concern for the world which is so much connected to our celebration of the risen Christ.”

Barres said that Easter is a time to reflect on the wounds of Christ and link his suffering to the pain in our own lives and use that to connect more deeply with the suffering of others around the world.

“When we allow the risen Lord to touch the wounds of our life, the wounds of sin, the wounds of painful experience, the wounds of traumas, the wounds of failures and disappointments, those wounds become birthplaces of great compassion and sensitivity and great mission,” Barres said. “It’s a great message of hope today.”

Terri McCaffrey, of Rockville Centre, said her family attends church at St. Agnes every Sunday, but Easter is a special tradition.

“Easter for us as Christians is the big holiday,” she said. “We want our kids to come and be part of that, so we get dressed up and we come and battle the crowds. It’s the big day!”

With Valerie Bauman