A woman was killed Sunday morning when a personal watercraft and a motor boat collided off Baldwin, police said, within hours of two other accidents on the water that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old victim was on the watercraft when it collided with a 35-foot Fountain motor boat, police said. The victim, who police did not immediately name, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. in the Middle Bay waterways, southeast of Parsonage Cove, Nassau County police said.

Saturday evening, Suffolk County police pulled two injured boaters from the water after a two-boat collision in Moriches Inlet, police said. Police responded to a call from the Coast Guard of a boat in distress near them at 7:15 p.m. and found a man and a woman in the water in Moriches Inlet. Police said the two jumped from their 16-foot center console HSX boat just before a 34-foot Cabo boat struck it.

Ted Felice, the operator of the HSX, and his passenger, Joan Grauer, were both pulled from the water. An ambulance brought Felice, 59, and Grauer, 55, both of Mastic, to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Michael Flynn, 52, of Center Moriches, the operator of the Cabo, told officers sun glare prevented him from seeing the smaller boat, police said. He and his three passengers were not injured.

On Sunday afternoon, Suffolk police charged a man with boating while intoxicated following a crash that left one boater injured south of the Bay Shore Marina in Great South Bay. Javier Torres was operating a 19-foot center console Key West boat when a pump malfunctioned and the vessel began taking on water, police said. When Torres stopped the boat, it filled up with water and capsized, throwing Torres and six passengers into the bay.

Police pulled two victims out of the water. The remaining five were helped by a family tubing nearby until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived. One passenger, Omar Rivera-Nelson, 31, of Brentwood was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for non-life-threatening injuries. Torres, 48, of Bay Shore, was to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday on a charge of boating while intoxicated, police said.