Linda Mangano wants new trial, court papers say

Linda Mangano has joined her husband, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, in asking a federal judge for a new trial based on allegations that a key government witness gave contradictory testimony at their trial and an unrelated civil case, according to court papers.

The attorney for the wife of the former county executive, John Carman, of Garden City, filed a brief statement Thursday asking Linda Mangnao to be added to a lengthy motion filed earlier in the week by Edward Mangano’s attorney, asking for a new trial on the corruption -related charges.

That previous 54-page motion by Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, of Garden City, argued that the government’s star witness at the Mangano trial, former restaurateur Harendra Singh, had “perjured himself,” Carman noted.

Keating said that Singh has said in the separate civil case that Edward Mangano was not part of a bribery scheme to obtain $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay, the main illegal action that the former supervisor was convicted of.

Mangano was acquitted of two other charges involving accepting bribes from Singh in order to obtain Nassau County contracts to provide bread and rolls to the county jail and to supply food to workers during Super Storm Sandy. The alleged bribes included a $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano.

In the separate civil case Keating cites, Singh testified in August that his bribes to Mangano had “nothing to do with the Town of Oyster Bay,” according to a transcript. In the civil trial, Singh is suing two people for allegedly not paying him $1.2 million for a share in his concession to operate the Oyster Bay Town owned Woodlands restaurant.

At the criminal trial, government prosecutors bolstered Singh’s testimony with that by others and written material that they said Singh showed that Singh was instrumental in getting Edward Mangano to help get Oyster Bay to approve the indirect loan guarantees.

At one point in the government’s case, a legal consultant for the town testified that he was at a meeting on the attempt to get the loan guarantees in April of 2010, when Mangano put a hand on Singh’s shoulder and said “Let’s get this thing done.”

A jury in March found Edward Mangano guilty of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice

The jurors found Linda Mangano guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and two counts of making false statements to the FBI.

In court papers, Keating also argued that a recent ruling by a federal appeals court that threw out several charges against former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on statute-of-limitations grounds, directly paralleled many charges in the Edward Mangano’s case, and those charges should be thrown out. The Silver decision, however, does not effect the charges against Linda Mangano, nor the obstruction charge which the former county executive was convicted of.

A spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, John Marzulli, declined to comment Friday.

Singh’s attorney, Anthony La Pinta, said he has not seen the court papers filed by the defense attorneys. “I will obtain all the transcripts in question and will review them myself to confirm that Mr. Singh deposition testimony was consistent with his testimony in the Mangano trial, “ La Pinta said in a statement.