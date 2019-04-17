A federal judge Wednesday set Oct. 3 for the sentencing of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife Linda, who were convicted in March on corruption-related charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Joan Azrack in Central Islip set 2:30 p.m. for the sentencing of Edward Mangano and 3:30 p.m. for the sentencing of his wife.

Azrack also set Sept. 12 for the defendants to file any sentencing memorandums or other applications; and Sept. 19 for Eastern District federal prosecutors to do the same. It is not unusual for such dates to change as cases go forward.

The memorandums often contain sentencing recommendations from both the defense attorneys and federal prosecutors.

Edward Mangano’s attorney, Kevin Keating, of Garden City, said: “We will be fully prepared for the sentencing, and we anticipate an aggressive appeals process.”

Linda Mangano’s attorney, John Carman, of Garden City, could not be reached for comment.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors, declined to comment.

Appeals by the Manganos, if any, to a higher federal court, would be heard after the sentencing,

Among other factors, the federal probation department usually weighs in with its own sentencing recommendations.

But despite the various memorandums, it is up to the judge to make the final decision.

Edward Mangano was convicted of federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda Mangano was convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and two counts of lying to the FBI.

The jury deliberated six days after a seven-week trial, which was a retrial of one that ended in a hung jury.

Both trials revolved around claims that Edward Mangano received a number of bribes, including a more than $450,000 no-show job for Linda Mangano, from former restaurateur Harenda Singh, who tesitifed for the prosecution.

In return, prosecutors said, Edward Mangano helped Singh get $20 million in indirect loan guarantees from the Town of Oyster Bay, as well as two lucrative Nassau County contracts. The jury convicted Edward Mangano in connection with the loan guarantees, but not the county contracts.

Both Manganos theoretically face up to 20 years in prison, but are likely to get much less under federal sentencing guidelines.