Power on Trial: How much evidence is enough?

Legal fees

The Rivkin Radler law firm and partner William Savino’s relationship to Edward Mangano, Nassau’s former county executive who once worked at the firm, came up in arguments before jurors entered the courtroom Tuesday.

At issue was whether federal prosecutors could enter into evidence some of the legal fees the county paid the politically connected firm after Mangano, a Republican, was elected county executive.

“It is life, it is politics, it is what happens,” U.S. District Court Judge Joan M. Azrack, who is presiding over the corruption trial of Mangano, former Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto and Mangano’s wife, Linda, said at one point.

Azrack noted that Republican administrations tend to bring in firms associated with Republicans, and that Democrats likely did the same when Rep. Thomas Suozzi was Nassau’s Democratic county executive.

The judge, in elaborating on why she believed evidence about Rivkin Radler fees wasn’t necessary to illustrate the relationship between Mangano and Savino, said evidence already introduced during the nine-week trial was “quite strong” that the two were close.

“I think this jury is not stupid,” Azrack said at another point, before hearing more discussion, including an assertion from Matthew Brissenden, Mangano’s attorney, that inclusion of the information would be “unfair and misleading.”

After a few minutes more, the judge announced her decision from the bench.

“I am going to exclude it,” she said.

Campaign contributions

Next up on the agenda — again before jurors entered the courtroom — was the question of whether Azrack would allow testimony about Anthony Gulino, owner of Residential Fence Corp. and Laser Industries, and his campaign contributions to Mangano.

“I believe it that it shows the existing relationship between Gulino and Mr. Mangano,” argued Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Treinis Gatz. “It paints a full picture of their relationship.”

Kevin Keating, Mangano’s attorney, disagreed. “He knew Edward Mangano before Edward Mangano became county executive,” Keating said, pointing out that Gulino also tended to support candidates who favored building and construction projects.

Azrack, after hearing more discussion, said she would permit testimony about the campaign contributions, but instruct jurors on how to consider it.

According to court papers filed in an earlier, unrelated motion, Gulino, after fixing a broken railing at Mangano’s Bethpage home in 2012, received a check from Mangano for the full cost of the repair.

Sometime later, prosecutors contend, Gulino paid Mangano an equal amount in cash, after which Mangano allegedly asked Singh to launder the money for him.

Keating has said “the purported Gulino event is fiction.”

The contractor is expected to be one of the prosecution’s final witnesses.

Unusual transaction

“Have you ever seen a transaction like this?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine M. Mirabile asked Donald Hoffmann, an auditor from Cullen & Danowski, LLP of Port Jefferson Station, which has the Town of Oyster Bay as a client.

“I have not, no,” Hoffman replied, referring to the town’s decision to back loans for former restaurateur and town concessionaire Harendra Singh. “I haven’t seen anything like this.”

Over two days as a prosecution witness, Hoffman testified that he did not know about the town’s potential liability for the loans until he received a telephone call from a Newsday reporter — and then went to town officials to find out what was going on.

In August, 2015, Newsday reported that town officials had helped Singh, a private businessman, secure loans by arranging to have the town pay lenders in case of defaults. The move, according to a story by reporters Sandra Peddie and Ted Phillips, potentially exposed town “taxpayers to millions of dollars in liabilities.”

On Tuesday, Hoffman noted that it was the town’s responsibility to prepare annual financial statements. He testified that it would have been important for auditors to know about the loans.

“It would be important to understand the nature of the transactions and the likelihood of exposure for the town,” Hoffman said.

During cross examination, Marc Agnifilo, Venditto’s attorney, asked whether it also would have been important for auditors to know about bribes Singh paid to Frederick Mei, Oyster Bay’s former deputy town attorney, and others.

“We rely on the client to provide us with information through the course of the audit,” Hoffman testified. “ . . . We have to be able to trust the client.”