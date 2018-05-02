Power on Trial: Of bribes and town salaries

Self report

“You are a licensed attorney in the state of New York who has admitted to committing bribery?” Marc Agnifilo, the defense attorney for John Venditto, Oyster Bay’s former town supervisor, asked Leonard Genova, Venditto’s former deputy. Venditto, former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Mangano’s wife, Linda, are on trial in federal court in Central Islip.

“Yes,” Genova replied.

In light of Genova’s admission, Agnifilo went on, has he alerted state licensing officials? “No, I have not,” said Genova, who is receiving immunity for his testimony.

“Do you plan to?,” Agnifilo pressed.

“I plan to do whatever my attorney . . . tells me to do,” Genova said.

“If that’s part of what I need to do, I’ll do it.”

From there, he went on, “I said from day one that I accepted . . . call it bribery, call it whatever you want.”

“You are still a licensed lawyer who has admitted to bribery,” Agnifilo, who repeatedly has clashed with Genova over two days of cross examination, shot back. “You have no intention of calling . . . ”

At that point, Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine M. Mirabile objected, and U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack sustained.

Making a list

On redirect, Mirabile once again asked Genova about bribes.

“For contractors and vendors in Oyster Bay, was that a rogue thing?,” she asked.

Agnifilo objected; his objection was sustained.

“Others taking bribes . . . is that the Oyster Bay way?” Mirabile tried again.

Agnifilo objected, and Azrack sustained it again.

As deputy supervisor, Mirabile started again, are you are familiar with contractor and vendor relationships in Oyster Bay.

“Yes,” Genova replied.

“How?” Mirabile pressed.

“Through direct knowledge,” he answered.

The questioning was stopped again, and the lawyers gathered with Azrack for a sidebar — after which Mirabile asked Genova about bribes once more.

“Are you aware of other Oyster Bay officials accepting bribes from Mr. Singh?,” she asked, referring to former restaurateur Harendra Singh, who testified earlier at trial that he bribed multiple officials.

Genova began to list officials, including Venditto; Richard Porcelli, Venditto’s unofficial chief of staff, who was paid by the GOP rather than the town; Steve Marx, Venditto’s assistant; and Joseph Mondello, the Nassau County GOP chairman.

At one point he stopped, saying, “It is so many that it is hard to be specific.”

Mirabile then began to list names.

Among them was former deputy town attorney Frederick Mei, who has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes.

“Did you need the government to tell you that Fred Mei was taking bribes?” Mirabile asked.

“No,” Genova answered.

Picking up the tab

Mirabile, on redirect, circled back to ask Genova about jobs the town gave the brother of Mangano, then the Nassau County executive, and others at the request of Mangano and other officials.

On Tuesday, Genova, who had responsibility for hiring, said he often tried to keep a few noncompetitive posts open in town government so he could accommodate such requests.

He said that among other hires, the town brought on Mondello’s wife as a consultant and his daughter as an employee. Oyster Bay gave the mother of Mangano’s administrative assistant a job as well, Genova said.

“Who is paying these salaries?” Mirabile asked.

“The Town of Oyster Bay,” Genova replied.

“Who is that?” Mirabile asked.

“That’s the residents and taxpayers of the Town of Oyster Bay,” Genova replied.

